Odisha worker loses arm in crusher, activists seek action against owner

TENKASI: Activists on Monday demanded compensation for a migrant worker from Odisha who lost his right upper limb while working at a crusher unit in Achampatti village in Tenkasi district on Saturday. They demanded legal action against the unit’s operator for failing to ensure workplace safety.
The worker, identified as Nirmal Kumar (29), lost his right arm allegedly in the accident at the crusher unit.
“He and his severed arm were brought to Government Hospital (GH), Sankarankovil. After first-aid, he was shifted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) along with his arm wrapped in a plastic bag. Even though the doctors at TvMCH saved his life with intensive treatment, his limb could not be re-attached, sources added.
TvMCH dean Dr C Revathy Balan told TNIE that the extensive damage caused by the crusher did not allow the surgeons to fix the arm with Kumar’s body. “We were ready and made all arrangements in the operation-theatre to re-attach the severed upper limb.
However, it was so severely damaged that it could not be re-attached. Since further delay would cost his life, we began treatment to save his life. He is stable on Monday,” she said.
On sending the severed hand in a plastic cover instead of a freezer box is correct, Chief Medical Officer of the GH Dr Senthil Sekar said that he had used the sterile bag used to wrap bio-medical waste and filled it with ice bags. “It was the authorised way of shifting a severed hand as per surgeons,” he added.
Speaking to TNIE, Tenkasi Iyarkai Vala Paathugappu Sangam’s general secretary S Jameen demanded that the State government offer compensation to the migrant worker and take legal action against the crusher unit operator who failed to ensure his labour’s safety.
Tenkasi Collector A K Kamal Kishore told TNIE that he would inquire into the matter and take steps in terms of providing compensation and legal proceedings based on legal provisions.