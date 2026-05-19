Odisha worker loses arm in crusher, activists seek action against owner

TENKASI: Activists on Monday demanded compensation for a migrant worker from Odisha who lost his right upper limb while working at a crusher unit in Achampatti village in Tenkasi district on Saturday. They demanded legal action against the unit’s operator for failing to ensure workplace safety.

The worker, identified as Nirmal Kumar (29), lost his right arm allegedly in the accident at the crusher unit.

“He and his severed arm were brought to Government Hospital (GH), Sankarankovil. After first-aid, he was shifted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) along with his arm wrapped in a plastic bag. Even though the doctors at TvMCH saved his life with intensive treatment, his limb could not be re-attached, sources added.

TvMCH dean Dr C Revathy Balan told TNIE that the extensive damage caused by the crusher did not allow the surgeons to fix the arm with Kumar’s body. “We were ready and made all arrangements in the operation-theatre to re-attach the severed upper limb.