One killed, five injured in hotel AC unit blast in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: A restaurant staff was killed and five others were injured after an air conditioning unit blew up while refilling refrigerant on Monday evening.

Sources said one of the AC units at the renowned fried chicken restaurant located near Mary’s corner malfunctioned on Monday evening. While the refrigerant was being refilled, the unit blew up.

Mechanic Ganesan (43) was thrown on the road and sustained injuries. Restaurant staff J Raviraj (27) and S Arunkumar (26), and delivery workers K Kathiresan (24), D Prem (26) and L Ajithkumar (22) were also injured.

Glass panels of the storefront and windows of the outlet were shattered. Fire personnel rushed them to Government Thanjavur MCH, where Raviraj died. Police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur DMK Lok Sabha member S Murasoli called on the injured at the hospital.