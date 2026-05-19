Over 40,000 TN pharmacies may shut shop on May 20

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association (TNCDA) has announced a one-day bandh on Wednesday (May 20), in solidarity with the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists’s (AIOCD) call for a one-day nationwide strike, to protest against several long-pending issues, including illegal e-pharmacy operations.

TNCDA, which has around 40,000 members, has also sought the support of corporate and CM pharmacies for the strike.

Following the announcement, the TN drugs control department instructed all assistant directors of drugs control in the state to take necessary steps to ensure the maintenance of adequate stock of drugs and uninterrupted supply of essential and life saving medicines.

S Gurubharathi, joint director of Drugs Control cum Controlling Authority, has written to the health secretary intimating about the preparatory measures undertaken, and said the TNCDA has sought the state’s intervention on the issues.

The major demands include the withdrawal of notification GSR 817 (E) on draft rules for regulation of e-pharmacies, among others.