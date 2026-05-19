Palaniswami denies DMK-pact charge, slams CM Joseph Vijay

CHENNAI: A day before the informal meeting of district secretaries called by him, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday reached out to those removed from party posts and dismissed charges of the rival faction led by S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam that attempts were made by AIADMK (under Palaniswami) to form a government with DMK’s support.
Stating that all parties had their own share of problems, Palaniswami, in a statement, said that if there are issues, it could be addressed through intra-party talks.
Describing the TVK dispensation as ‘poikkal kuthirai’, Palaniswami dubbed the government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a “dummy horse regime that could only last for some time,” and accused it of “horse-trading”.
Without mentioning the divesting of party posts of functionaries after 25 MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government, Palaniswami said that late leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had taken action against those who betrayed the party, and also admitted them back with compassion if they reformed. “We continue to act in accordance with their guidance today.”
Palaniswami made his statement on the same day veteran leader S Semmalai (80) quit the party. Semmalai, a loyalist since the days of founder M G Ramachandran, stated that recent internal events caused him deep anguish.
Despite overcoming numerous crises throughout its 50-year history, the AIADMK has been severely weakened by continuous internal power struggles since the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa, and the party is at crossroads again.
The party has been grappling with leadership disputes, electoral setbacks linked to alliance choices, and persistent internal factionalism. With the two groups in the AIADMK sticking to their stance, there is a need for both groups to undertake serious introspection on the party’s future and the direction it should take in the changing political landscape of Tamil Nadu, forced by the TVK kicking out both Dravidian majors after six decades.
Talking to TNIE, a senior functionary who is supporting Palaniswami, said, the crisis will blow over very soon as the AIADMK general secretary is legally strong. He said the MLAs in the rival group have lost all their claims over the AIADMK the moment they allowed TVK president Vijay at their place.
“The 25 MLAs want to be part of the power, and hence they are supporting the TVK. But the 2.5 crore members of the AIADMK are not with them. Only in two districts do they have support from a section of the general council members, and all their claims are false,” the functionary said.
He also pointed out that even if some of the MLAs in the rival group get berths in the TVK cabinet, they cannot continue as the court will intervene once the AIADMK takes it up. The annual general council meeting will take place at an appropriate time without fail.