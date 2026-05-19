Palaniswami denies DMK-pact charge, slams CM Joseph Vijay

CHENNAI: A day before the informal meeting of district secretaries called by him, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday reached out to those removed from party posts and dismissed charges of the rival faction led by S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam that attempts were made by AIADMK (under Palaniswami) to form a government with DMK’s support.

Stating that all parties had their own share of problems, Palaniswami, in a statement, said that if there are issues, it could be addressed through intra-party talks.

Describing the TVK dispensation as ‘poikkal kuthirai’, Palaniswami dubbed the government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a “dummy horse regime that could only last for some time,” and accused it of “horse-trading”.

Without mentioning the divesting of party posts of functionaries after 25 MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government, Palaniswami said that late leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had taken action against those who betrayed the party, and also admitted them back with compassion if they reformed. “We continue to act in accordance with their guidance today.”

Palaniswami made his statement on the same day veteran leader S Semmalai (80) quit the party. Semmalai, a loyalist since the days of founder M G Ramachandran, stated that recent internal events caused him deep anguish.