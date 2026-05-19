School principal, maths teachers held for exam malpractice near Salem

SALEM: A school principal and two mathematics teachers were arrested in connection with an alleged malpractice case during a Class 12 mathematics public examination, held on March 17 at a private school in Muthampatti near Vazhapadi.

According to sources, the incident came to light after the chief superintendent of the examination centre, a government school headmaster from Mettupatti, became suspicious after noticing students frequently leaving the examination hall to use the restroom.

On inspection, answers related to the mathematics examination were allegedly found pasted on the restroom walls, while two members of the private school staff were reportedly present in the area at the time. The matter was brought to the notice of Salem Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P Maheswari on the same day.

However, a formal departmental inquiry into the incident was conducted only on April 7, nearly 20 days after the examination, drawing criticism over the delay in initiating action.

Subsequently, the school education department sought a detailed explanation from the Salem CEO regarding the delay in reporting the incident and the time taken to begin the inquiry.

The education department sent an official report and said that further investigation into the involvement of others was under way, after which the arrests were made.

Speaking to TNIE, Maheswari said that since the school education department was initially unable to identify those directly involved in the malpractice, a formal complaint was lodged with the Vazhapadi police for further investigation.

Following inquiries, Vazhapadi police arrested the school principal Stanley (35) and two mathematics teachers, Dinesh Babu (33) and Kesavan (33). They were later released on bail.