Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay meets with Industrial bodies & corporate groups

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday intensified his government’s industry outreach, holding a series of meetings with delegations from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Renault Group and Ramco Group to discuss investments, industrial expansion and ease of doing business in the state.
The meetings at the secretariat assume significance as Tamil Nadu steps up engagement with industry bodies and corporations to reinforce its position as a preferred manufacturing and investment destination amid growing competition among states for fresh investments.
During discussions with FICCI and MCCI, Vijay focused on industrial growth, investment facilitation and simplifying business procedures. Industry representatives are understood to have raised issues relating to faster approvals, policy support and improving the overall investment climate.
Vijay acknowledged the role played by industry associations in TN’s industrial development and assured the delegations that the government remained committed to strengthening the state’s investor-friendly ecosystem.
In separate meetings, executives of Renault Group discussed the company’s manufacturing and engineering operations and future expansion plans in Tamil Nadu, while Ramco Group representatives discussed growth opportunities across businesses in the state.
CM chairs review meeting on tneb
Chennai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting on the energy department at the secretariat. The CM assessed the power generation capacity, electricity demand, power distribution, financial position and ongoing infrastructure development works of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and its subsidiaries.
According to an official release, the CM reviewed implementation of the government’s key poll promise of providing 200 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers using up to 500 units once every two months.
Officials informed him that the scheme had come into effect from May 10, 2026. Vijay directed officials to expedite infrastructure works despite financial and technical challenges, considering the rapid urban growth, industrial expansion and the need to supply uninterrupted power for agriculture.