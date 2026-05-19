TN Excise dept directs officials to verify activities of over 1,300 FL2 clubs

COIMBATORE: The Commissionerate of Prohibition and Excise has issued a circular to all district collectors and assistant/deputy commissioners of excise, directing them to verify whether FL2-licensed recreational clubs are conducting recreational and social activities or functioning primarily as liquor bars.

The directive comes in the wake of widespread complaints that a large number of FL2 clubs are operating like regular bars, open to the general public, which is in violation of the spirit of the licence.

In the order issued on May 14, Prohibition and Excise Commissioner SP Karthikaa has emphasised that operating a bar is only one of the permitted activities, and has instructed officials to ensure that FL2 clubs also actively carry out other recreational activities as mandated.

As per the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, FL2 clubs are non-proprietary recreational clubs registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act. They are permitted to serve liquor only to members and their guests, not the general public, and are expected to function as social and recreational hubs.

These clubs are required to promote various recreational, cultural and social activities for members, including indoor and outdoor games, reading rooms, event halls, family get-togethers, cultural programmes and dinners.

However, in practice, over 1,300 new FL2 clubs have come up between 2021 and 2026, many of which are allegedly functioning like commercial liquor outlets. Reports indicate that several clubs sell liquor bottles to non-members on a commercial basis from 11 AM to 11 PM — two hours longer than Tasmac shops — leading to strong objections from Tasmac workers and repeated public complaints.

Despite the fresh directive, excise officials confirmed that field inspections to verify compliance have not yet begun.