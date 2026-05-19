TN Minister Rajmohan releases new textbooks for classes 1-3

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Rajmohan on Monday released nine textbooks prepared under the new curriculum for classes 1, 2 and 3, and said the Class 10 results would be released on May 20, as announced.

According to a press release, the textbooks have been designed to help students learn easily, develop their individuality and achieve the expected learning outcomes.

The books are child-centric, with emphasis on learning through stories, songs and activities. They also feature colourful illustrations and content aimed at developing motor skills, socio-emotional skills, values and life skills.

He instructed officials to ensure that all required textbooks reach districts in time for distribution to students of classes 1 to 12 on the reopening day.

When asked about the implementation of PM Shri scheme, Rajmohan said the two-language policy remains one of TVK’s fundamental principles. “Tamil for talking to our brethren and English for talking to the world is our policy,” he said.