Tamil Nadu

TN Minister Rajmohan releases new textbooks for classes 1-3

The books are child-centric, with emphasis on learning through stories, songs and activities.
Minister Rajmohan (L) releases textbooks in Chennai on Monday
Minister Rajmohan (L) releases textbooks in Chennai on MondayPhoto | P Jawahar
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: School Education Minister Rajmohan on Monday released nine textbooks prepared under the new curriculum for classes 1, 2 and 3, and said the Class 10 results would be released on May 20, as announced.

According to a press release, the textbooks have been designed to help students learn easily, develop their individuality and achieve the expected learning outcomes.

The books are child-centric, with emphasis on learning through stories, songs and activities. They also feature colourful illustrations and content aimed at developing motor skills, socio-emotional skills, values and life skills.

He instructed officials to ensure that all required textbooks reach districts in time for distribution to students of classes 1 to 12 on the reopening day.

When asked about the implementation of PM Shri scheme, Rajmohan said the two-language policy remains one of TVK’s fundamental principles. “Tamil for talking to our brethren and English for talking to the world is our policy,” he said.

TN Minister Rajmohan
TN school textbooks