TNERC issues draft norms for battery systems to boost renewable energy integration

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has issued draft regulations for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders on or before May 30, 2026.
According to the draft notification accessed by TNIE, the proposed regulations aim to promote power procurement and deployment of BESS across the state to strengthen grid stability, manage peak power demand, reduce transmission congestion, support frequency and voltage control, and ensure reliable integration and firming of renewable energy (RE) into the power grid.
A senior official in the power utility told TNIE, “The move assumes significance at a time when TN has been rapidly increasing its RE capacity, particularly in the solar and wind sectors. As RE generation depends on weather conditions, battery storage systems are expected to play a major role in storing excess power and supplying it during peak hours.”
He added that the state utility has been focusing on RE projects in line with global commitments towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions. However, acquisition of land for new RE projects continues to remain a major challenge. “Hence, BESS will play a crucial role in the coming years,” the official said.
Another official said the BESS projects with a combined capacity of 2,500 MW are currently under construction at 17 locations. Some of them are expected to become operational by December this year, while the remaining projects are likely to begin operations by May 2027. “With the introduction of these regulations, more BESS projects are expected to come up across TN,” the official added.
Welcoming the notification, E Natarajan, state general secretary of Barathiya Electricity Engineers Association, said TN has become the first state in the country to introduce exclusive BESS regulations following the centre’s directions.
However, he noted, “BESS units generally have a lifespan of 25-30 years. The disposal of used batteries could emerge as a major environmental challenge in the future”. He urged the authorities to frame detailed guidelines for safe disposal of batteries.