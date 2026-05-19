TNERC issues draft norms for battery systems to boost renewable energy integration

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has issued draft regulations for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders on or before May 30, 2026.

According to the draft notification accessed by TNIE, the proposed regulations aim to promote power procurement and deployment of BESS across the state to strengthen grid stability, manage peak power demand, reduce transmission congestion, support frequency and voltage control, and ensure reliable integration and firming of renewable energy (RE) into the power grid.

A senior official in the power utility told TNIE, “The move assumes significance at a time when TN has been rapidly increasing its RE capacity, particularly in the solar and wind sectors. As RE generation depends on weather conditions, battery storage systems are expected to play a major role in storing excess power and supplying it during peak hours.”

He added that the state utility has been focusing on RE projects in line with global commitments towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions. However, acquisition of land for new RE projects continues to remain a major challenge. “Hence, BESS will play a crucial role in the coming years,” the official said.