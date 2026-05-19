TVK functionary walks on knees at Velankanni Basilica after Vijay becomes CM

After securing victory in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency and assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, TVK leader Vijay received a gesture of gratitude from party functionary Gerald Milton, who fulfilled a prayer vow at the Velankanni Basilica on Tuesday.

Milton, who played an active role in Vijay’s election campaign, walked on his knees inside the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health as an offering of thanksgiving. He later prayed for the party’s success in the forthcoming Tiruchirappalli East by-election.

A key organiser during the Assembly elections, Milton had served as the election in-charge for the Tiruchirappalli East constituency and was closely involved in canvassing support for Vijay.

Vijay had contested and won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies. He later vacated the Tiruchirappalli East seat, opting to retain Perambur.

Following TVK’s strong debut performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay was sworn in as the state’s 13th Chief Minister. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office.

The election marked a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with TVK winning 108 of the 234 Assembly seats in its maiden electoral contest. The results also signalled the first instance in state politics where both dominant Dravidian parties were voted out of power simultaneously.

Although TVK fell short of an outright majority, the party secured the support of several allies, including Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK and IUML — all of whom were previously aligned with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

(With inputs from ANI)