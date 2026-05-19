Will promote sports to rid Tamil Nadu of drug menace: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Public Works and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Monday said the state government would promote sports as a measure against drug abuse and formulate comprehensive action plans to ensure that TN athletes win medals in international and Olympic competitions in the coming years.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, the minister said the government, the government aims to give sports the same level of importance as education, especially among school students in a bid to prevent youngsters from falling into drug addiction and harmful habits.

“Sports can help create a generation of youth with sound physical and mental health. Encouraging sports from the school level itself is essential to preventing substance abuse among young people,” he said.

The minister cited Brazil as an example of how investment in sports helped reduce the influence of drug culture among youth and transformed the country into a global sporting powerhouse.