Activists slam CCMC for operating Ukkadam bus terminus sans completion certificate

COIMBATORE: Questions have been raised over the functioning of the newly inaugurated Ukkadam Bus Terminus-I in the city after activists alleged that the facility was opened without obtaining mandatory approvals and a completion certificate from concerned authorities, despite being a government-owned and operated facility.

According to activists, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) inaugurated the bus terminus without securing a Completion Certificate (CC), approval from the Regional Transport Authority, a license from the district collector and planning clearance from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), all of which are generally required for operating a bus stand.

The issue has also affected the electricity connection to the facility. Activists claim that since CCMC has not obtained the necessary certification, the temporary electricity connection at the bus terminus cannot be converted into a permanent one. As a result, CCMC is said to be paying nearly Rs 2 lakh per month towards electricity charges, significantly higher than the estimated Rs 1.2 lakh that would be payable under a permanent connection.