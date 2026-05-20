Amid AIADMK rift, efforts are on to broker peace between EPS, Shanmugam camp

CHENNAI: Even as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami chanted the ‘unity mantra’ at the district secretaries meet on Tuesday, a few senior leaders engaged themselseves in striking peace between EPS and the dissident group led by CVe Shanmugam in the long-term interest of the party.
Meanwhile, Shanmugam insisted on convening the general council meeting at the earliest to discuss issues, including the party’s continued defeat in successive elections.
Sources said there are efforts to bring peace between Palaniswami and the group led by Shanmugam, since such differences would only benefit the political rivals in the long run. However, the sources are unaware of how far the efforts have reached.
The informal meeting of district secretaries convened by Palaniswami was scheduled to take place at his residence. But, the venue was shifted to the AIADMK headquarters all of a sudden. Though the leaders supporting Palaniswami claimed most of the 82 district secretaries attended the meeting, the rival camp said a significant number was absent.
Significantly, former minister and senior leader D Jayakumar was among those absent. AIADMK headquarters said some of the district secretaries who could not attend the meeting conveyed the reasons for their absence.
Sources said Palaniswami explained to the district secretaries, including those newly appointed, the election outcomes, how the AIADMK fared better, and how the party had romped home to power in the past despite a total rout. A press release from the AIADMK headquarters said the district secretaries and headquarters secretaries extended their full cooperation to Palaniswami.
After attending the meeting, M Dhanapal, MP, revealed all district secretaries had convened meetings of general council and executive committee members in their districts and passed resolutions asserting that there is no split in the AIADMK and that they are backing Palaniswami to continue as general secretary. The GC and EC members signed these resolutions.
Meanwhile, at Shanmugam’s office, the MLAs and office-bearers supporting him held discussions. Talking to reporters, Shanmugam, referring to the statement of Palaniswami calling for discussions to sort out the issues, said,
“We are ready for that, and to do that, we insist on convening the general council meeting at the earliest. Our aim is to unify the AIADMK by bringing back all those leaders who were expelled and those who drifted away from the party.”
So far, Palaniswami has removed 31 district secretaries from their posts, Shanmugam added. On Tuesday evening, Palaniswami removed Elambai R Thamizhselvan, former MLA, from the post of Perambalur district secretary.