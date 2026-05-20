Amid AIADMK rift, efforts are on to broker peace between EPS, Shanmugam camp

CHENNAI: Even as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami chanted the ‘unity mantra’ at the district secretaries meet on Tuesday, a few senior leaders engaged themselseves in striking peace between EPS and the dissident group led by CVe Shanmugam in the long-term interest of the party.

Meanwhile, Shanmugam insisted on convening the general council meeting at the earliest to discuss issues, including the party’s continued defeat in successive elections.

Sources said there are efforts to bring peace between Palaniswami and the group led by Shanmugam, since such differences would only benefit the political rivals in the long run. However, the sources are unaware of how far the efforts have reached.

The informal meeting of district secretaries convened by Palaniswami was scheduled to take place at his residence. But, the venue was shifted to the AIADMK headquarters all of a sudden. Though the leaders supporting Palaniswami claimed most of the 82 district secretaries attended the meeting, the rival camp said a significant number was absent.

Significantly, former minister and senior leader D Jayakumar was among those absent. AIADMK headquarters said some of the district secretaries who could not attend the meeting conveyed the reasons for their absence.

Sources said Palaniswami explained to the district secretaries, including those newly appointed, the election outcomes, how the AIADMK fared better, and how the party had romped home to power in the past despite a total rout. A press release from the AIADMK headquarters said the district secretaries and headquarters secretaries extended their full cooperation to Palaniswami.