Anna University to begin college inspections

CHENNAI: Following the ghost faculty scandal, Anna University is set to begin rigorous physical inspections of all its affiliated engineering colleges from next week, with over 150 inspection teams deployed across Tamil Nadu. Over 450 colleges are affiliated to Anna University.

Registrar V Kumaresan told TNIE that the university has introduced multiple safeguards this year to ensure transparency and prevent recurrence of large-scale faculty fraud unearthed over the past two years. “Entire inspections will be videographed and all necessary details will be uploaded on the university portal,” he said.

According to university sources, one of the key reforms this year is the introduction of geo-tagging for faculty verification. Faculty members are now required to register through a system that captures geo-tagged photos from campuses along with Aadhaar-authenticated credentials and unique Faculty Identification Numbers.

Officials said the varsity is also planning to conduct surprise inspections this time. Prior to this, every year, colleges are intimated about the inspection date.