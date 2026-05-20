CBI starts probe into Rs 1 crore Tiruppur crematorium

TIRUPPUR: The CBI, based on a Madras High Court order, has initiated an investigation into the construction of a crematorium at Palladam in Tiruppur district for Rs 1.4 crore using government funds, despite a private trust offering to build an electric crematorium free of cost.

On April 10, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy ordered the CBI and the CAG to conduct an inquiry into this matter and submit a report.

According to sources, on October 6, 2015, an agreement was signed between the Palladam Rotary Electric Crematorium Trust and the Palladam Panchayat Union to construct a free electric crematorium at Panikkampatti in Palladam.

Subsequent to the agreement, the trust started construction. However, officials directed it to stop the work, stating that unless planning permission is obtained, no construction can be carried out, even though the trust had completed 25% of the construction.

Under these circumstances, the Palladam Municipality called for a tender to construct an electric crematorium for Rs 1.4 crore. The work commenced on February 23, 2023, and was completed on June 30, 2025.

The trust’s secretary filed a petition in the Madras High Court alleging that, despite the trust’s readiness to construct an electric crematorium free of cost, certain officials utilised government funds to build the facility, thereby causing a loss to the state exchequer.