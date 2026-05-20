CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam slams Centre over fuel price hike, demands immediate rollback

Tamil Nadu CPI(M) secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday sharply criticised the Centre over the recent hikes in petrol, diesel and commercial LPG prices, accusing the BJP-led Union government of pushing people into an “unbearable crisis” and demanding an immediate rollback.

Addressing statewide protests organised by the CPI(M), Shanmugam said demonstrations were being held in hundreds of locations across Tamil Nadu, with thousands participating to oppose the rising fuel and cooking gas prices.

“The increased prices must be rolled back immediately. If oil companies are facing losses, the Central Government must take responsibility for them,” he said.

Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre, Shanmugam alleged that its leaders had misled the public ahead of the elections by denying that fuel prices would rise after the polls.

“Before the elections, when we warned that the Union government would increase petrol and diesel prices after the polls, BJP ministers dismissed it as false propaganda. But the prices have now been increased repeatedly,” he said.

He claimed that commercial LPG cylinder prices had already risen steeply and cautioned that domestic cooking gas prices could also go up soon.

“Commercial LPG cylinder prices have already increased by nearly Rs 1,000. Petrol and diesel prices were raised five days ago and have been increased again within days. If fuel prices continue to rise every few days, ordinary people will not be able to survive,” he said.