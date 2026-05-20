DMK functionary fulfils poll promise, gifts prosthetic hand to woman after election defeat

TIRUPPUR: Even after losing the Assembly election in Palladam, K Selvaraj, the Tiruppur Central district secretary of DMK, has fulfilled a pre-poll promise to a woman in Palladam by providing a prosthetic hand worth Rs 2 lakh, after she had lost her arm in an industrial accident.

Sources said N Annapoorani (32), a resident of Andipalayam near Palladam has two children. Annapoorani and her husband are both daily wage labourers. Annapoorani worked at a poly-packing company operating in the same area. In January 2026, her right hand was severed after being caught in a machine while working. Her family was pushed further into poverty after she was unable to work.

Meanwhile, K Selvaraj from DMK had contested in the Palladam constituency for the Assembly election. When he visited Annapoorani's area, she had asked for his assistance. Selvaraj also assured to help her after elections. Come election results, Selvaraj lost in his constituency. However, not forgetting the promise he had made, Selvaraj spent Rs 2 lakh out of his pocket, purchased an artificial hand and presented it to the woman on Tuesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Selvaraj said, "During campaign, I had stepped down from the campaign vehicle in a residential area and shook hands with everyone. At that moment, Annapoorani had extended her left hand. When I inquired, she revealed that she had lost her hand in an industrial accident. Understanding her situation, I promised to help. The hand has been manufactured using modern methods. Even the fingers can be moved normally."

Annapoorani said, "Even though he lost in the election, Selvaraj has fulfilled his promise."