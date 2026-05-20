Drunk teenagers hurl petrol bomb at police outpost in TN

TIRUNELVELI: Three 17-year-old boys hurled a petrol bomb at a police outpost in the Ramayanpatti area under the Manur police station limits on Monday night. The police apprehended the trio on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police said that the juveniles had attacked the outpost to retaliate against the police personnel who caught them during a vehicle check.

“During patrol, three juveniles were found standing suspiciously with a two-wheeler near Veppankulam at about 6.30 pm on Monday. Upon enquiry, they gave evasive and suspicious replies. The police then instructed them to appear before the police station along with their parents on Tuesday morning and then left the spot,” said Superintendent of Police V Prassannakumar in a communication to media persons.

He further added, “At about 9.30 pm the three juveniles came to the Ramayanpatti police outpost and hurled a petrol-filled bottle at the compound wall. They also attempted to set it ablaze. However, no damage or untoward incident occurred in the attempt.”