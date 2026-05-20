Eight-year-old boy dies after MTC bus brushes past two-wheeler

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old boy heading for tuition class with his mother on a two-wheeler died after an MTC bus brushed against their vehicle near Red Hills on Tuesday morning.

While both the riders fell off the two-wheeler in the incident, the boy hit the bus and succumbed to injuries on the spot, the police said. The bus driver has been arrested.

According to the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, D Naren Tej (8), son of Devanathan (44) and Priya, was residing with his parents at Kathirvedu near Puzhal.

Around 9 am on Tuesday, Naren, who was a Class 3 student at private school in Anna Nagar, was heading for tuition class with his mother. While they were riding towards Vinayagapuram, an MTC bus bearing route number 242 and proceeding towards Parry’s Corner from Red Hills in the same direction brushed against the two-wheeler when the duo was taking a slight curve. This resulted in Naren and his mother to lose balance and fall.

“While the mother fell to the left, Naren fell to his right. He fell behind the rear wheel of the bus and hit the rim of the bus body. He sustained severe injuries to the head in the incident and died on the spot. His mother survived with minor injuries,” a senior police officer said.

On information, the Madhavaram TIW police sent Naren’s body to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The police also registered a case and arrested the bus driver, Balaganesh (30), who is attached to the Vyasarapadi depot.

MTC officials said departmental action will be taken against the driver after submission of an inquiry report by the safety officer. Naren’s father, Devanathan, was an employee of a private company, while Priya was an Ayurvedic practitioner.