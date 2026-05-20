Ensure Chola plates remain in TN, CM Vijayurged

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu History Congress (TNHC) has urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene immediately to ensure that the newly repatriated Anaimangalam Chola Copper Plates remain in Tamil Nadu and are placed on permanent public display within the state.

The artefacts are expected to be transferred to a central repository maintained by ASI in New Delhi.

In its petition, TNHC argued that housing the artefacts in New Delhi would sever them from their historical and cultural landscape. The outfit backed proposals to preserve the plates either at the ASI museum in Gangaikonda Cholapuram or at Nagapattinam.