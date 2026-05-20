GCC schools push Class 10 pass percentage to 89 per cent

CHENNAI: The city corporation schools recorded a pass percentage of 89 per cent in the Class 10 board examinations announced on Wednesday morning, marking a 3 per cent increase from last year’s 86.10 per cent.

The overall performance of government schools in the city, including corporation schools, stood at 86.25 per cent, an improvement of 3.41 per cent from 82.84 per cent last year.

Among the 7,081 students from 81 corporation schools who appeared for the examination, 6,271 students cleared it. This included 3,115 boys (87.25 per cent) and 4,156 girls (89.88 per cent).

While the pass percentage of girls remained higher than that of boys, the increase in performance compared to last year was greater among boys. The boys’ pass percentage rose by 3.32 per cent, whereas the girls’ pass percentage increased by 1.44 per cent.

This year also saw a rise in the number of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools achieving a 100 per cent pass rate in the Class 10 board examinations. As many as 22 schools recorded cent per cent results, compared to 14 schools last year.

The 22 schools include CBHSS and CGHSS in Nungambakkam, CUHS in Washermenpet, CHSS at Old Washermenpet and Choolaimedu, and CHS at Kaladipet, Ganesapuram, Pudupet, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kamarajapuram, Kallikuppam, Kilpauk, TV Puram, Irusappa Street, VP Koil Street, Vanniya Teynampet, KP Street in Mylapore, Canal Bank in Raja Annamalaipuram, Rangarajapuram, Kanniyappa Nagar, Kannammapet, and Alandur.

While 12 students secured centum in Social Science last year, the number dropped to five this year. However, the number of students scoring centum in Science increased from one last year to six this year.

In total, 13 students secured centum marks across four subjects, including Tamil and Mathematics (one student each), Science, and Social Science.

A total of 1,846 students scored between 351 and 500 marks, including 153 students who secured above 450 marks. Last year, 1,963 students scored between 351 and 500 marks, including 190 students who secured above 450 marks.