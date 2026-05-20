Hundreds of fish float dead in TN's Vilathikulam

THOOTHUKUDI: Hundreds of fish died in the Ambal Nagar kanmani (waterbody) in Vilathikulam town. The public sought immediate clearance of the dead fish as an unbearable stench pervaded the area.

Sources say the Ambalnagar tank of the Public Works Department (PWD) is the source of water for nearly 18 villages. The tank receives water from rains and from jungle streams of Sithavanayakkanpatti, Mettupatti, Aatrangkari, Kandasamypuram and other villages.

Pointing to pollution, the public alleged that wastewater from the streets of Ambalnagar are drained directly into the waterbody spread over 60 acres due to the absence of a proper wastewater disposal system. Also, the water of the tank remains unusable as it was not desilted for more than 20 years.

Also, the severity of the pollution is high as water level has reduced due to summer. This had resulted in the death of fish, said an official of the Vilathikulam town panchayat, adding similar deaths of fish had occurred here especially before summer seasons.

Vilathikulam residents urged the Vilathikulam town panchayat to prevent the draining of wastewater into the tank. A study should be conducted to find the reason for the recurring incident of fish mortality, they appealed.

The tank should be desilted to nearly 10 feet deep to ensure a clean environment, farmers said.

The officials of the Public Works Department are yet to visit the tank, said sources.