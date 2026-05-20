Land for Puducherry airport expansion to be taken up with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay: Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: N. Rangasamy on Tuesday said expansion of the Puducherry Airport would be pursued through discussions with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to acquire land located in Tamil Nadu territory adjoining the airport.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony of MLAs at the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, Rangasamy said the Puducherry government would soon initiate talks with the Tamil Nadu government to secure land required for expanding the airport infrastructure.

Congratulating the newly formed Tamil Nadu government, Rangasamy extended his wishes to Chief Minister Vijay and expressed confidence that he would discharge his responsibilities effectively.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the induction of N Anand, a native of Puducherry, into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet with an important portfolio. Describing him as an experienced leader, Rangasamy said Anand would perform exceptionally well in his ministerial role.