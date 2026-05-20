Madras HC tells ordnance factory to revise wages of contract staff

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Ordnance Factory in Tiruchy to implement an order passed by the Deputy Chief Commissioner of Labour (Central), Chennai, to revise wages of contract labourers engaged in unskilled works in the factory based on 'equal work, equal pay' principle.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction while dismissing a petition filed by the factory management challenging the labour officer's order dated February 25, 2019, on charges that it was passed in a mechanical manner.

The judge noted that the factory, which is a GoI undertaking, was engaging contract labourers to perform unskilled and menial jobs such as cleaning under supervision, shifting and transporting materials, among others, after the Central Government took a policy decision to abolish all Group-D posts.

The workers claimed through the trade union that the nature of their work was the same as that of regular employees and demanded equal pay and benefits.

However, the management contended that the responsibility of the contract labourers is not similar to that of the regular employees. Moreover, the private contractors employ individuals of their choice and not by regular recruitment process, it added.