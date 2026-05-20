NEET against rights of states, rural students: TN Minister Arunraj

CHENNAI: The TVK government is against NEET and will stress the union government to ban NEET, Health Minister KG Arunraj said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters at the secretariat, Arunraj said the party’s stand against NEET had been clear even before the election.

“NEET is against the rights of rural students and the rights of states. ‘One nation, one election’ and ‘one nation, one exam’ go against the federal rights of states. The TVK government will definitely stress the union government to ban NEET,” he said.

On the one-day bandh announced by the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association on Wednesday in protest against long-pending demands, the minister assured that there would be no disruption in the supply of medicines. He said more than 50,000 pharmacies would continue to function across the state. “At the district level, two officers have been appointed to ensure uninterrupted medicine supply,” Arunraj said.

CM chairs review meet

CM Vijay on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with senior officials of the health department at the secretariat. Arunraj, health secretary Darez Ahamed and heads of various wings of the department were present. According to sources, officials made presentations on the functioning of different wings of the department.