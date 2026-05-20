New TVK government firms up TN’s stand on two-language policy, rejects PM SHRI school scheme

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s newly formed TVK government reaffirmed its commitment to the state’s traditional two-language policy, with School Education Minister Rajmohan declaring on Tuesday that there would be “no compromise” on this core ideological stance.

Confirming continued resistance to the central government’s three-language system, Rajmohan also asserted that the state will not give in to indirect pressure to implement the PM SHRI school scheme in the state.

Speaking about the union government withholding the Samagra Shiksha funds to Tamil Nadu for the past two years, the minister said the move was unacceptable. “This is money meant for students, not for government officials or us. It should not be stopped for any reason,” he said.

Asked whether the PM SHRI scheme would be implemented in the state, Rajmohan ruled out the possibility and reiterated the party’s stand on language policy.

“Just as women’s rights and land rights are fundamental principles of TVK, the two-language policy is also one of our proclaimed policies. We will not bow to any indirect pressure,” he said.

Invoking Singapore’s development model, Rajmohan said even former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew chose English as the language to connect with the world while building the nation from scratch. “English is enough. There will be no compromise on our ideology,” he added.