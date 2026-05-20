Tamil Nadu Class 10 pass percentage rises, but number of examinees hits 3-year low

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued its steady rise in Class 10 board exam performance in 2026, recording a pass percentage of 94.31%, a marginal increase of 0.51 percentage points from 93.80% last year, according to the results released by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Wednesday.

Of the 8,70,643 students from 12,467 schools who appeared for the exam this year, 8,21,105 cleared it. However, the number of students taking the examinations has steadily declined over the past three years, from 8.94 lakh in 2024 to 8.71 lakh in 2025 and 8.70 lakh in 2026. A total of 11,174 students were absent in 2026 compared to 15,652 in 2025.

Continuing the long-standing trend, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.47% against 92.15%, creating a gender gap of 4.32 percentage points. The gap, which stood at 5.95 points in 2024, narrowed to 4.14 in 2025, then widened slightly this year.

A total of 5,171 schools, including 1,931 government schools, recorded a 100% pass rate, while 8,233 schools, including 3,463 government schools, achieved pass percentages of 95% or above.

Among districts, Pudukkottai emerged as the state topper with a pass percentage of 97.57%, followed closely by Sivaganga (97.54%) and Thanjavur (97.41%). Pudukkottai, which recorded 91.84% in 2024 and 93.53% in 2025, showed significant improvement to secure the top position.

In contrast, Ariyalur, which topped the state in 2024 with 97.31%, slipped sharply to the 37th position with 87.55%. The district had ranked eighth in 2025 with 96.38%.