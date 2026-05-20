Tasmac halts closure of 717 liquor shops amid confusion over 500-metre rule

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has temporarily halted the closure of 717 liquor shops due to confusion over their exact distance from the restricted areas.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s TVK government ordered the shutdown of Tasmac outlets operating within 500 metres of schools, places of worship, and bus depots immediately after assuming office.

While authorities successfully closed around 150 shops under the directive, official sources said that the remaining closures have been put on hold until the precise locations and distances of these shops are verified.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that several outlets identified for closure were found to have no proper field-level assessment regarding whether they actually fall within the prescribed 500-metre radius. “Proper measurements and verification will be carried out before taking further action,” the official said.

TNIE visited several parts of Chennai, including Velachery, Medavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur and Triplicane, and found a number of Tasmac outlets continuing to function near temples, bus depots, and educational institutions. However, officials did not provide any clear response on whether these shops would eventually be closed or allowed to continue operations.

On condition of anonymity, a district manager of Tasmac said that several liquor outlets across the state are functioning within the prohibited 500-metre radius. “In certain areas, residents are requesting that the outlets be allowed to function despite falling within the restricted distance,” the official added.