Tasmac halts closure of 717 liquor shops amid confusion over 500-metre rule

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has temporarily halted the closure of 717 liquor shops due to confusion over their exact distance from the restricted areas.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s TVK government ordered the shutdown of Tasmac outlets operating within 500 metres of schools, places of worship, and bus depots immediately after assuming office.
While authorities successfully closed around 150 shops under the directive, official sources said that the remaining closures have been put on hold until the precise locations and distances of these shops are verified.
A senior Tasmac official told TNIE that several outlets identified for closure were found to have no proper field-level assessment regarding whether they actually fall within the prescribed 500-metre radius. “Proper measurements and verification will be carried out before taking further action,” the official said.
TNIE visited several parts of Chennai, including Velachery, Medavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur and Triplicane, and found a number of Tasmac outlets continuing to function near temples, bus depots, and educational institutions. However, officials did not provide any clear response on whether these shops would eventually be closed or allowed to continue operations.
On condition of anonymity, a district manager of Tasmac said that several liquor outlets across the state are functioning within the prohibited 500-metre radius. “In certain areas, residents are requesting that the outlets be allowed to function despite falling within the restricted distance,” the official added.
‘Over 1K Tasmac workers could lose their jobs if outlets are shut’
The district manager further said there was widespread confusion in implementing the order mainly because officials were not given adequate time to conduct detailed ground inspections before preparing the closure list. “With no other option, district managers submitted the list of outlets for closure based on available records and preliminary information,” he added.
Meanwhile, employees and trade unions have expressed concern over the future of workers attached to the shops marked for closure. According to union representatives, over 1,000 employees could lose their jobs if the outlets are permanently shut without any rehabilitation measures.
K Thiruselvan, general secretary of CITU (Tasmac), welcomed the government’s decision to close the outlets but urged the state to protect the livelihood of workers. “The government has not yet assured the redeployment of employees working in these 717 shops.
More than 1,000 workers may lose their jobs. The government should assign them to other departments to ensure their livelihood,” he said. T Dhanasekar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Tasmac Workers Association, also demanded job security for employees.
He pointed out that Tasmac workers have been demanding government employee status and financial benefits for several years. “We hope the new government led by Joseph Vijay will consider our long-pending demands and ensure protection for workers,” he added.
Police slap cases on Tasmac staff for Rs 10 cut
Mayiladuthurai: A day after police booked cases under Prohibition Act against the staff of three Tasmac outlets over allegations of charging customers an extra `10 per bottle, Tasmac staff shut 42 shops for two hours in protest across Mayiladuthurai district