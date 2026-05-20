Terminate contract of waste management firm: CPM

MADURAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has urged the state government and the Madurai Corporation to immediately terminate the solid waste management contract awarded to private firm “Ourland”, alleging large-scale irregularities in garbage collection operations across the city.

The corporation comprises 100 wards following the expansion of 28 wards in 2011. In 2023, the corporation floated tenders for conservancy operations across all wards and subsequently awarded the contract to Ourland. However, sanitation issues in the city have continued to draw criticism, with Madurai ranking last among 40 cities in last year’s Swachh survey rankings.

The CPM submitted petitions to commissioner Chitra Vijayan and Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan demanding cancellation of the contract and action against the company over lapses in waste management.

CPM Madurai district secretary M Ganesan alleged that the corporation administration had failed to appoint adequate sanitation workers despite the city’s growing population.

“With more than 15 lakh residents living within corporation limits, nearly 6,000 workers are required for sanitation, underground drainage maintenance, drinking water supply, waste management, road maintenance and streetlight operations. However, sufficient sanitation workers have not been appointed,” he said.