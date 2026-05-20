Three electrocuted to death during bid to remove rainwater in TN

DINDIGUL: In a tragic incident, three people, including a woman and a teenager, were electrocuted at a house in Athoor near Dindigul on Monday.

According to police sources, K Karuppiah (41), a construction worker from the Agraharam area, had climbed onto the terrace of his house to clear accumulated rainwater following showers in the evening.

While removing the water, he came into contact with an electric source and was electrocuted on the spot. Later, his wife Sudha went to the tearrace in search of him and found him lying unconscious. She immediately sought help from their relative, M Subramania Siva (18).

However, when the two attempted to rescue Karuppiah, they too suffered electric shock and died on the spot.

Neighbours alerted the Tangedco officials, and after the power supply was disconnected, the bodies were recovered and sent to the Dindigul medical college hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary inquiry by police indicated that the metal grill fencing on the terrace might have come into contact with a power line connected from an EB pole, leading to the electrocution.