TN talent research wing to identify promising sportspersons

CHENNAI: The state government will establish a Talent Research Wing to identify promising athletes from rural areas and economically weaker sections, Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna said on Tuesday.

According to a release from the department, the minister issued instructions to officials to form the wing during a review meeting held on Tuesday. Officials were also directed to ensure that athletes receive essential sports equipment and that financial constraints do not hinder talent development.

“The government has decided to launch a Talent Research Wing to identify promising athletes from economically weaker backgrounds purely on merit,” the release stated.

During the meeting, discussions were held on sports infrastructure projects, implementation of the 3% reservation in government jobs for sportspersons, enhanced incentives for medal winners at national and international competitions, and improvements in sports hostels and financial assistance schemes.

Earlier in the day, the minister interacted with athletes and para-sportspersons at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.