Toilets at CMCH nephrology ward repaired after repeated complaints

COIMBATORE: After repeated complaints regarding poor sanitation at toilets attached to the wards in the nephrology department at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, authorities have resolved the issue, and District Collector Pavamkumar G Giriyappanavar held an inspection at the hospital on Tuesday.

Recently, a patient had written to the dean, pointing out that the fitting in the toilets were broken in the inpatient wards, while some restrooms were in nearby wards were being used as dumping grounds. She also shot a video that showed the unhygienic condition of the toilets in the ward, with no water supply and garbage accumulation, and the video had gone viral on social media platforms.

It was also alleged that just one toilet was functional, and since the women’s toilet had been blocked for long, women had been forced to use the men’s toilet.

Following this, the hospital authorities rectified the issue through the Public Works Department, said Dr Saravana Priya, Resident Medical Officer of CMCH.

“Even if there is a minor issue, the PWD officials have been asked to fix it immediately. Meanwhile, people visiting the hospital should cooperate to keep the hospital premises clean," she said.