TVK invites Cong, VCK, Left and IUML to join cabinet: Minister Adhav Arjuna

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) government in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday extended an invitation to its allies, the Congress, VCK and IUML, to join the cabinet.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Adhav Arjuna said that the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wants the cabinet to function as "one family" with the parties such as Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI-M and IUML, which primarily helped to form the government.

"Both the CM and the TVK party share the same vision that the leaders and parties committed to functioning on the principles of social justice should join the Cabinet.

In particular, the Congress came forward and extended immense support to us, placing their trust in our leader".

Claiming that the chief minister has emphasised that Congress must join the Cabinet, Arjuna said: "At the same time, we will always respect the policy decision of the Left parties to extend support from outside".

Stating that the TVK government will always be committed to social justice and will remain steadfast in the secular principles, Adhav Arjuna said, "Similarly, we extend an invitation to the leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) led by chief Thol Thirumavalavan, to participate in the cabinet, which is also the wish of the Chief Minister".