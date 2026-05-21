40-year-old elephant dies at Abharanyam Camp in Mudumalai

NILGIRIS: Cheran, a 40-year-old camp elephant attached to the Abharanyam elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, died on Wednesday morning, leaving tribal caretakers, forest staff, and animal lovers in deep sorrow.

According to sources, the elephant collapsed after developing shivers around 6 am. On noticing its deteriorating health, Cheran's mahout and kavadis informed the forest range officer, who immediately brought a veterinarian from Theppakadu Elephant Camp to examine the animal.

Despite efforts, Cheran was unable to stand and fell to the ground. Following the veterinarian's advice, staff and tribal members attempted to lift the elephant using a crane, but the animal did not respond.

"After more than two hours of treatment, the elephant failed to stand on its own and died at around 8.40 am," a forest department official said.

To ensure transparency, a postmortem was conducted by a team of five veterinarians, including former Joint Director of Animal Husbandry (Nilgiris) N S Manokaran, along with officials from the Animal Disease Intelligence Unit. The procedure was carried out in the presence of members from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, NGOs, and village representatives.

Forest officials clarified that Cheran did not die of any communicable disease, noting that other elephants in the camp are healthy and show no signs of illness.