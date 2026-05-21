Bhavaneeswari appointed IG of Chennai Singapenn special force

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday transferred and posted 15 IPS officers, including senior officer G Venkataraman, who had served as TN Director General of Police (in-charge) and Head of Police Force following the retirement of Shanker Jiwal.

Venkataraman, currently serving as DGP (Administration), has now been posted as DGP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai. Among the key changes, Assistant Superintendents of Police V Satish Kumar and Ravindra Kumar Gupta have been promoted as Superintendents of Police and posted to Thiruvarur and Pudukkottai respectively. K Bhavaneeswari has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Singapenn Special Force, Chennai, while Praveen Kumar Abhinapu has been appointed IGP, North Zone, Chennai.

A Saravana Sundar has been posted as IGP, Crime, Chennai. P Vijaya Kumar has been appointed Deputy IGP/Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), South Zone, Greater Chennai Police. Abhishek Gupta has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi district, while I Shahnaz has been appointed SP of Kallakurichi.

K Karthikeyan has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tambaram Police Commissionerate. The incumbent DCP, Allatipalli Pavan Kumar, will take charge as SP of Coimbatore.