Centre grants ToR clearance for Tamil Nadu's Velimalai hydro project

CHENNAI: The 1,100 MW Velimalai Pumped Storage Hydro Electric Project in Kanniyakumari district has been granted Terms of Reference (ToR) clearance by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, paving the way for the preparation of a detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and public hearing process on the proposal.

The project, proposed by the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL), will come up on 159.25 hectares of land spread across Alur and Velimalai villages in Kalkulam taluk of Kanniyakumari at an estimate of Rs 5,624 crore.

It has been envisioned as an off-stream pumped storage project with an underground powerhouse comprising four units of 275 MW each. The scheme proposes six hours of peak power generation daily and nearly seven hours of pumping operation to recycle water between upper and lower reservoirs.

The project requires 64.07 hectares of forest land and 95.18 hectares of non-forest land.

The proposal was examined during the 48th meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects held on February 12, 2026, following which the ministry formally issued the ToR recently.