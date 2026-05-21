Coimbatore govt school girls excel in Class 10 board exams

COIMBATORE: Three female students from government schools in Coimbatore district performed exceptionally well in this year's Class 10 board examination, securing top scores of 497, 496 and 494 out of 500 in the examination results released on Wednesday.

Dharsana Kamali A of Alandurai Government Higher Secondary School scored 497 out of 500, with a centum in mathematics, science and social science.

Dharsana, whose father runs a computer business, told TNIE that her achievement was possible because of the guidance and motivation of her teachers and the school headmaster.

"I focused on my studies at school and at home. Teachers explained topics clearly in class and helped me practice at home as well, which helped me score well," she said.

She added that she will decide on higher studies after considering her Class 12 results. Dharsana has also cleared the scholarship exams in school.

Coming in second was Dhanurshree S of Government Higher Secondary School in Kalapatti, who secured 496 marks. She scored a centum in mathematics and science.

Dhanurshree said she asked questions whenever she had doubts in class and regularly took tests conducted by her teachers, which helped her prepare for the board exam.

"I take notes, try to understand concepts, and practice by writing and developing memory cues instead of rote learning," she said.

She aspires to clear NEET and seek admission in a medical college after Class 12.

Dhakshanya K of Coimbatore District Government Model School secured 494 marks, with a centum in mathematics. She credited her teachers and her sisters for their support and guidance.

Dhakshanya plans to study accountancy and computer applications in Class 11.