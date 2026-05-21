IUML MLA Shahjahan to join TVK cabinet

CHENNAI: IUML Tamil Nadu president K M Kader Mohideen on Thursday announced that party MLA from Papanasam Assembly constituency A Shahjahan has been chosen as a Minister in the TVK government.

"This decision has been taken in our office-bearers meeting, and we will inform the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. According to his convenience, the swearing in of Shahjahan will take place," Mohideen told reporters after the meeting.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Mohideen said IUML MLAs Syed Farooq Basha from Vaniyampadi and A M Shahjahan from Papapanasam have extended unconditional outside support to the TVK government.

"The TVK leadership magnanimously informed us that one MLA could be made Minister. It is an unexpected request, and we considered that and have made a decision," he added.

Mohideen said that during the discussions, some of the office-bearers said it would be better if both IUML MLAs were made Ministers. "We have taken note of that view, but will convey our decision to depute Shahjahan as our candidate for the minister post," he added.

Responding to a question, Mohideen said the IUML has informed their decision to join the TVK Ministry to DMK president MK Stalin and also congratulated us.

When asked whether they would be quitting the DMK-ed alliance now since they will be part of the TVK alliance, Mohideen said, "Our joining the Cabinet is not about joining the alliance." On a further question, Mohideen said: "We will make a decision when the local body elections approach."

The VCK is yet to announce its final decision on joining the TVK Ministry. They are expected to announce it soon.