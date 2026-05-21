Madras HC bins two pleas against closure of TASMAC outlets

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by two persons, who have leased out their property for running Tasmac retail outlets, against the government’s decision to close down 717 outlets located near educational institutions and temples.

Dismissing the petition, a vacation bench of Justice GR Swaminathan lauded the government for taking such “good decision”. The petitioners, P Saravanan and C Mathiarasan of Adyar in Chennai, prayed for the court to stay the operation and quash the release stating the closure of the liquor outlets.

They said they have spent a lot of money to refurbish the rented space to suit the requirements of the retail outlet and bar, and the outlets were established after obtaining consent from the district collector in compliance with the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, and the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending Rules, 2003. They also said the authenticity of the impugned press release is not revealed and hence it is ultra vires the Act of the state, and none had raised objections against running these outlets.