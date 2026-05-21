Madras HC refuses to stay closure of liquor outlets, asks TN govt to consider refund

MADURAI: Calling the state government’s decision to close Tasmac outlets located within 500m from educational institutions and places of worship a welcome step, a vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court refused to stop the closure of 33 outlets in Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Tiruchy districts, and instead directed the government to consider refunding the licence fee for the non-operating period within three weeks.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction on a batch of petitions filed by landlords of buildings in which the outlets were operated and the licensees who were permitted to sell snacks, water, and collect liquor bottles in the bars attached to the outlets.

The counsel representing the petitioners argued that the government’s decision was arbitrary, as Rule 8 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, only prohibits the establishment of liquor outlets within 50m from places of worship or educational institutions in municipalities and corporations and 100m in other areas. The government cannot change this existing rule to 500m merely through a press release, one of the advocates contended.

They also pointed out that many licensees already paid the licence fee up to the expiry of the lease period on June 30, and the excess fee for the non-operating period has not been refunded.