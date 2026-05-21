Madras HC summons ex-cop for invoking Goondas Act in asset dispute

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the invocation of the Goondas Act against a realtor involving sale of housing apartments and money transaction disputes between individuals, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered senior police officer and ex-commissioner of Greater Chennai Police A Arun to appear in the court after a week.

The order to summon the officer was issued by a vacation bench of justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan when the petitions, including a habeas corpus petition, seeking to quash the detention order against Santhosh Sharma, director of Lokaa Developer Private Limited, came up for hearing.

“The Commissioner of Police has passed the impugned (detention) order. He shall appear (before the court in person) next week,” the bench said.

The petitions were filed by Varsha Sharma, daughter of Santhosh Sharma, praying for emergency leave for four weeks for her father and the quashing of the detention order.