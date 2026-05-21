Nilgiris power utility reels under 61% staff vacancy

NILGIRIS: With only a few weeks left before the onset of the monsoon in the Nilgiris, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), a key essential service provider, is grappling with a severe staff shortage, raising concerns over its preparedness to handle rain-related disruptions.
During the monsoon, TNPDCL personnel are required to respond swiftly to restore power supply, repair snapped lines and attend to faults, as heavy rain and strong winds frequently damage electricity infrastructure across the hill district. However, TNIE has found that over 61% of sanctioned posts in the Nilgiris district remain vacant.
According to sources, of the total sanctioned strength of 1,824 employees across all categories, as many as 1,114 posts are lying vacant. At present, only 710 permanent employees are in service.
The shortage is particularly acute among field-level staff. Of the 105 sanctioned posts for assessors, who are responsible for bi-monthly meter reading, only 16 are currently in position. Owing to the shortage, officials in several sections have allegedly asked consumers to continue paying electricity charges based on previous bills.
The situation is equally alarming among wiremen and field assistants. While the sanctioned strength for wiremen is 309, only three are currently working. Similarly, only three field assistants are in service against a sanctioned strength of 407.
Though TNPDCL has engaged some personnel on a contract basis to mitigate the crisis, sources said the numbers are grossly inadequate, especially ahead of the monsoon season, with existing staff working round the clock to attend to faults, restore supply and carry out emergency maintenance work.
Residents across the district say the shortage has led to prolonged delays in attending to complaints and restoring supply.
N Janardhan, a resident of Missionary Hill behind the RTO office in Udhagamandalam, said that six months ago, power supply to his house was restored only after a gap of three days to carry out fuse repair works.
“I repeatedly visited the EB office and also called staff members to carry out fuse repair works. My father alone made more than 20 calls on the second day as nobody turned up on the first day. The staff finally came only on the third day evening and restored supply,” he said.
“In a place like Ooty, where the weather remains cold, geysers are essential during the night. As there was no electricity, we had to rely on LPG cylinders. Many residents in our neighbourhood have been facing similar issues over the past month,” he added.
Compounding the problem, the post of Superintending Engineer, the top TNPDCL official in the district, is also vacant. A R Sivakumar, Executive Engineer, Udhagamandalam, is currently holding additional charge.
Speaking to TNIE, Sivakumar confirmed that repeated representations had been sent to the headquarters in Chennai regarding the vacancies.
“We have been writing to the headquarters every month highlighting the staff shortage, but the posts are yet to be filled. We hope Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will take steps to fill these vacancies soon. Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar had also recently assured that vacancies across the state would be filled shortly,” he said.