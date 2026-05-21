Raised by single mothers, Chennai corporation school girls shine in Class 10 board exams

CHENNAI: It is true that the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world. The proof of it can be seen in the way daughters of a few resilient single mothers have performed against all odds in Class 10 exams, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Having lost her father at the age of four and raised by a single mother working as a domestic help, Anandhi M, a student of a Greater Chennai Corporation school at MMDA Colony near Arumbakkam, secured 494 marks out of 500 in the Class 10 board exams, emerging as the second topper among corporation school students in the city, just one mark behind the topper Kirathi Maya Sree G, who secured 495 marks. Kirathi too is the daughter of a single parent.

M Durga, Anandhi’s mother, earns Rs 12,000 per month working as domestic help, but nearly Rs 8,000 goes towards house rent. Her financial struggles, however, never deterred her from educating her children.

When TNIE asked Durga to share her feelings at the moment, she teared up and said, “As a single mother with no support, it is not easy to educate children. I studied only up to Class V, and even my family never encouraged me to continue my studies. After my husband died, within three days, I took my children, Anandhi and her elder brother M Raghavan, to school to ensure they studied well. On the eighth day, I started working as a domestic help and continue to do the same even today.”