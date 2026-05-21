Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s cabinet sets record with seven Dalit ministers handling key portfolios

CHENNAI: In a first, the Tamil Nadu cabinet headed by TVK leader C Joseph Vijay will have seven Dalit ministers. The number is expected to rise to eight once the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is accommodated in the ministry.

The representation is significantly higher than in the outgoing DMK government, which had four Dalit ministers after Govi Chezhian was appointed higher education minister in 2024, following the removal of K Ponmudy from the post. The other Dalit ministers in the previous cabinet handled portfolios such as tourism, Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare, and labour welfare and skill development.

The representation also reflects the social composition of the ruling alliance, with the government having significant support from Dalit MLAs from the state. TVK itself emerged victorious in 24 of the 44 reserved constituencies in the Assembly elections. In addition, five of the 13 MLAs from other parties supporting the government, five are Dalits. As a result, 29 of the 120 MLAs backing the government, over 24%, are Dalits.

While six of the Dalit ministers are from TVK, P Viswanathan of the Congress, who won from the general constituency of Melur in Madurai, has been allotted the higher education portfolio.

Among the other Dalit ministers, P Mathanraja will handle micro, small and medium enterprises, while D Logesh Tamilselvan has been assigned commercial taxes and registration. V Gandhiraj will head the cooperation department, K. Thennarasu has been given charge of non-resident Tamils welfare and S Kamali will handle the animal husbandry department. Rajmohan was among the first batch of 10 ministers sworn in and has taken charge as school education minister.

The cabinet also includes four women ministers, among them S Keerthana, who has been entrusted with the key industries portfolio. Apart from Kamali, C Vijayalakshmi will handle milk and dairy development, while K. Jagadeeswari has been allotted the social welfare department. The average age of the cabinet is also expected to come down, with more than 10 ministers being under 40 years of age with two woman ministers, Keerthana and Kamali, below 30.