Tamil Nadu prisons record 96.14% SSLC pass percentage; Palayamkottai inmate tops with 445/500

CHENNAI: Of the 363 prison inmates from across the state who appeared for the SSLC examinations, 349 passed, translating to an overall pass percentage of 96.14%, the prisons and correctional services department stated.

According to an official release, 363 inmates, including 21 women prisoners, from central prisons and special prisons across the state, appeared for the Class 10 board examinations.

Among the prisons, the central prison in Madurai, Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Palayamkottai and Chennai (Central Prison-II), along with the special prison for women in Chennai, Vellore, Madurai and Coimbatore, and the district jail in Pudukkottai, recorded 100% pass percentage.

The highest number of candidates appeared from the central prison, Tiruchy, where 85 out of the 86 inmates passed.

B Vigneshwaran (38), an inmate of the central prison, Palayamkottai, secured the top rank among prison inmates by scoring 445 out of 500 marks. I Arockiya Jeen, also from the same prison, secured the second rank with 444 marks, while B Jayalakshmi from the Special Prison for Women, Chennai, secured the third rank with 417 marks.