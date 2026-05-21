TNGECL director suspended over alleged tender irregularities in PM-KUSUM projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) director (Technical in-charge) and chief engineer S Chandrasekhar was suspended on Tuesday night over alleged irregularities in awarding solar power projects under the PM-KUSUM scheme.
Speaking to TNIE, TNEB Chairman J Radhakrishnan confirmed the suspension. Sources said Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar has also approved the suspension order. According to official sources, the director allegedly issued Letters of Award (LoAs) to private firms for the installation of solar power plants under the PM-KUSUM scheme without informing higher authorities.
Sources said TNGECL had floated tenders in December 2025 for setting up solar power plants with a combined capacity of 420 MW under Component-A of the PM-KUSUM scheme. Around 20 bids were received from farmers and private participants, of which only seven were selected while the remaining bids were rejected on technical grounds.
The selected bidders had not received final work orders because the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force during the Assembly election. However, it is alleged that the director issued LoAs to them during this period, an official said.
It is also alleged that a senior TNGECL official, who retired on April 30, had cleared certain projects and approved name transfer applications for small windmills below 3 MW capacity when the MCC was in force.
The TVK government is now planning a detailed inquiry into all project approvals issued during the election period. Officials said the probe would examine the number of approvals granted, whether any norms were violated and if there were any financial irregularities.
The government is also reviewing files related to renewable energy approvals, including solar and wind projects, to determine whether decisions were taken without proper authorisation, sources said. Senior officials have also been directed to submit detailed reports on project approvals, tender procedures and administrative sanctions issued in recent months.
TNEB staff under lens
The government has also ordered an inquiry against officials in the financial wing of TNEB. Sources alleged that during the MCC period, certain finance wing officials held discussions with former Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji regarding the alleged Rs 397-crore transformer procurement scam. Sources claimed that certain important documents were illegally removed from the premises during the same period