TNGECL director suspended over alleged tender irregularities in PM-KUSUM projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) director (Technical in-charge) and chief engineer S Chandrasekhar was suspended on Tuesday night over alleged irregularities in awarding solar power projects under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Speaking to TNIE, TNEB Chairman J Radhakrishnan confirmed the suspension. Sources said Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar has also approved the suspension order. According to official sources, the director allegedly issued Letters of Award (LoAs) to private firms for the installation of solar power plants under the PM-KUSUM scheme without informing higher authorities.

Sources said TNGECL had floated tenders in December 2025 for setting up solar power plants with a combined capacity of 420 MW under Component-A of the PM-KUSUM scheme. Around 20 bids were received from farmers and private participants, of which only seven were selected while the remaining bids were rejected on technical grounds.

The selected bidders had not received final work orders because the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force during the Assembly election. However, it is alleged that the director issued LoAs to them during this period, an official said.