TNIE Exclusive: Highways dept gets NOC from metro rail officials to extend GD Naidu flyover

COIMBATORE: After months of uncertainty and administrative delays, the long-awaited extension of the GD Naidu flyover is finally set to move forward, with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) providing necessary clearance to the State Highways Department.
The NOC marks a significant breakthrough for the proposed 5-km flyover extension from Goldwins/Chinniampalayam to Neelambur along the Avinashi Road corridor. The project was originally announced by former chief minister MK Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore on November 6, 2024. However, despite public expectations, the project remained stalled for several months owing to pending approvals from both the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and CMRL.
While the AAI had issued its clearance a few months ago, the proposal was stuck as metro authorities were yet to finalise whether the proposed Coimbatore Metro Rail corridor on Avinashi Road would overlap with the flyover alignment. The delay had prevented the special projects wing of the State Highways Department from finalising the flyover's structural design, pillar placement and detailed engineering plans.
Sources in the Highways Department said the latest communication from CMRL clarified that the proposed metro rail corridor would follow a different alignment, thereby eliminating concerns of conflict between the two infrastructure projects.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior highways official said the department is now preparing to restart DPR-related works immediately. "The new flyover will begin near Chinniampalayam, adjacent to the existing GD Naidu Flyover at Goldwins, and extend up to Neelambur. The gap between the existing and proposed flyovers will be around 200 to 300 metres," the official said.
The existing flyover, constructed in phases over the last several years, currently stretches nearly 10 km from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins. The elevated corridor has become a lifeline for the city, helping decongest Avinashi Road. However, traffic bottlenecks continue beyond Goldwins towards Neelambur, particularly during peak hours and festivals, where vehicles heading towards Tiruppur, Salem, Erode and Chennai experience severe delays.
Officials said the state government had already sanctioned Rs 80 lakh for preparing a DPR, and preliminary activities such as soil testing and field surveys are already complete. With the latest NOC, officials are expected to revise the flyover design in line with the updated metro rail alignment before commencing final DPR work, which is likely to be completed within three months.
"Currently, there are no plans to construct additional entry and exit ramps to this new flyover, similar to the GD Naidu Flyover. However, the final call will be made later, after studying traffic patterns and requirements of such ramps at any vital junctions on the 5 km stretch," added the official. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 700-800 crore.