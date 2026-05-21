TNIE Exclusive: Highways dept gets NOC from metro rail officials to extend GD Naidu flyover

COIMBATORE: After months of uncertainty and administrative delays, the long-awaited extension of the GD Naidu flyover is finally set to move forward, with the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) providing necessary clearance to the State Highways Department.

The NOC marks a significant breakthrough for the proposed 5-km flyover extension from Goldwins/Chinniampalayam to Neelambur along the Avinashi Road corridor. The project was originally announced by former chief minister MK Stalin during his visit to Coimbatore on November 6, 2024. However, despite public expectations, the project remained stalled for several months owing to pending approvals from both the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and CMRL.

While the AAI had issued its clearance a few months ago, the proposal was stuck as metro authorities were yet to finalise whether the proposed Coimbatore Metro Rail corridor on Avinashi Road would overlap with the flyover alignment. The delay had prevented the special projects wing of the State Highways Department from finalising the flyover's structural design, pillar placement and detailed engineering plans.

Sources in the Highways Department said the latest communication from CMRL clarified that the proposed metro rail corridor would follow a different alignment, thereby eliminating concerns of conflict between the two infrastructure projects.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior highways official said the department is now preparing to restart DPR-related works immediately. "The new flyover will begin near Chinniampalayam, adjacent to the existing GD Naidu Flyover at Goldwins, and extend up to Neelambur. The gap between the existing and proposed flyovers will be around 200 to 300 metres," the official said.