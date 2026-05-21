TVK functionary denies 'inspection' charge after GH visit triggers political row in Tenkasi

TENKASI: TVK district medical wing organiser Vasudevi Soma Sundaram drew sharp criticism from the DMK and several social media users after she visited the Government Hospital (GH) in Sankarankovil on Tuesday evening allegedly for an inspection of the facilities. She denied the charges and said it was a visit to enquire if the hospital required any government help.

Controversy erupted amid allegations that the GH administration shifted the severed upper limb of a migrant worker in a plastic bag instead of ice box to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, resulting in doctors being unable to reattach the limb. The injured worker, a 29-year-old man from Odisha, lost his right upper limb in an accident involving a crusher at a private stone quarry.

On Tuesday evening, Vasudevi went around the GH and later told media persons that the charges levelled against the GH were not true. After videos of her comments got circulated on social media, criticism poured in from the DMK IT Wing and several social media users, including doctors.