Two govt home inmates in Madurai score above 400 marks in Class 10 exams

MADURAI: Two inmates of the government-run Sathya Ammaiyar Ninaivu Orphanage passed Class X exam with flying colours, scoring 420 and 402 respectively out of 500. A total of eight girls from the home sat for the exam of which six passed and two secured marks above 400.

Recalling her past, Dharshana (name changed), who secured 402 marks, said her mother took her life because of her alcoholic father when she was in Class III. A few months later, her father died in a road accident. "The death of my parents has left a scar in my heart. My childhood was spent in poverty and insecurity, besides a longing for parental love and three meals a day. My grandmother struggled to take care of my younger sister and me. Finally, she enrolled us in this home. For the past five years, my sister and I have been living here. I now see the world through the kindness and unconditional love of my fellow inmates. They are my family."