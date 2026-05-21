Two months on, assistant surgeon recruits in Tamil Nadu await posting orders

CHENNAI: Doctors, who were provisionally selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board but awaiting counselling and posting orders, on Wednesday gathered on the DMS campus to press the government to consider their demand soon.

After the police dispersed them, they met Health Minister K G Arunraj.

Dr V Vishnu, one of the doctors who met the minister, said the latter assured that within a month 350 doctors would be given posting orders, while for the remaining, orders will be given once vacancies are finalised.

The doctors said that a written examination for recruitment to 1,100 assistant surgeon (General) posts was conducted on January 25. The provisional selection list comprising 1,071 candidates was published on March 11. But, on March 13 and 14, only around 320 doctors received posting orders. There was no official clarification regarding the remaining 751 doctors even after formation of the new government, they added.